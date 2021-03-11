Mumbai City end ACL on a high

Riyadh, April 27
Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC ended its historic AFC Champions League campaign on a winning note, defeating Iraq’s Air Force Club 1-0 in their last group match here.
A first-half strike from Diego Mauricio (31st minute) secured Mumbai all three points at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday night.
It was their second win in the continent’s top-tier club competition after their 2-1 victory over the same opponents in the first match of the double round-robin group stage.
The debutants ended second in Group B, which itself is a huge achievement, with seven points from six matches. They had also played out a goalless draw against Al Jazira of UAE.
But the Des Buckingham-coached side missed out on a Round of 16 berth as they could not be one of the three best second-placed finishers across all five groups.
