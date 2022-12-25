Mumbai City go top with 2-1 win

PTI

Mumbai, December 24

Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1 to complete a double this season and return to the top of the table in the Indian Super League here today.

Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the 34th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised four minutes later at the Mumbai Football Arena. Greg Stewart then scored in the 57th minute to seal the deal for the Islanders. Four minutes past the hour mark, Mourtada Fall was caught on the ball before giving it straight to Julius Duker. The midfielder instantly played it through to Sliskovic, who calmly slotted the ball past Phurba Lachenpa as the Marina Machans broke the deadlock.

Fall redeemed himself four minutes later as he headed Ahmed Jahouh’s free-kick in the path of Chhangte, who was lurking on the edge of the box. The winger cushioned the ball with his left foot before firing in a volley with his right.

The comeback was complete in the second half when Bipin Singh whipped in a low cross from the left before Jorge Diaz’s back-heel flick caught the Chennaiyin FC defence wrong-footed. The ball went straight into the path of Stewart, who smashed it in from close range.

The win took Mumbai two points clear of Hyderabad FC at the top, while Chennaiyin FC stay in the seventh place, still five points off the playoff spot.

In the other match of the day, NorthEast United FC ended their 10-match losing streak as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to pick up their first points of the season.