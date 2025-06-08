DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Mumbai City sign Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung ahead of 2025-2026 campaign

Mumbai City sign Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung ahead of 2025-2026 campaign

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Mumbai City are pleased to confirm the signing of Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung from Sreenidi Deccan FC. The central midfielder has signed a 3-year contract with the Islanders, keeping him at the club until the 2027-28 season, according to a release from Mumbai City FC.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old from Mizoram has been a regular in the I-League starting lineup over the last three seasons, making over 20 appearances each season for his former clubs, Sreenidi and Real Kashmir.

The dynamic midfielder, who has consistently performed well in the I-League over the last three seasons, will add plenty of vigour and endeavour for Mumbai City as they look to reinforce the squad. The signing aligns with the club's vision of strengthening their squad as they build towards a new season.

Advertisement

Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung said, "I am delighted to join Mumbai City. The history, legacy, and culture of this club speak for themselves, and I am looking forward to contributing to the same. Playing in the ISL is a significant personal step in my career and I hope to learn and grow with the experience in the squad," as quoted from a release by Mumbai City FC.

Sujay Sharma - Director of Football, Mumbai City, commented, "With his dynamism and consistency, we identified Lalnuntluanga as one of our important signings this season. He has always shown grit, tenacity, and discipline on the field, and we're looking forward to him joining the squad. We're confident that his attributes will complement the current group of players we have at Mumbai City." (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts