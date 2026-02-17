DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Mumbai Cricket Association invites team bids for T20 Mumbai Women's League

Mumbai Cricket Association invites team bids for T20 Mumbai Women's League

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:56 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has invited bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate three teams in the T20 Mumbai Women's League, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

Interested parties or participants can obtain the bid documents from the MCA office at the Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 25,000. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is the governing body of the T20 Mumbai Women's League.

Advertisement

Last year, Siddhesh Lad-led Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals lifted the T20 Mumbai League trophy after beating Shreyas Iyer-led SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets in the grand final hosted at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

SoBo Mumbai Falcons overcame early setbacks to post a competitive 157/4, thanks to a composed half-century from Mayuresh Tandel (50 not out), and a powerful, unbeaten 45 from Harsh Aghav.

In response, Chinmay Sutar (53) anchored the MSC Maratha Royals' chase with a fluent half-century, supported by valuable contributions from Sahil Jadhav (22), Sachin Yadav (19), and the explosive Awais Khan (38).

Advertisement

Skipper Siddhesh Lad (15) and Sahil gave the Royals a steady start with a quick 32-run opening stand. Chinmay then took charge, constructing two crucial partnerships -- a 41-run stand with Sachin Yadav followed by a 63-run alliance with Awais Khan -- that put the Royals firmly in control of the chase.

However, with just eight runs required off 10 balls, left-arm spinner Kartik Mishra brought the Falcons back into the contest with a dramatic penultimate over, dismissing both Awais and Chinmay to swing the momentum momentarily.

But with seven needed off the final over, Rohan Raje kept his composure, slashing a boundary off the first delivery and sealing the win with four balls to spare, guiding the Royals to a tense yet well-earned victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts