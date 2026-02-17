Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has invited bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate three teams in the T20 Mumbai Women's League, according to an official statement.

Interested parties or participants can obtain the bid documents from the MCA office at the Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 25,000. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is the governing body of the T20 Mumbai Women's League.

Last year, Siddhesh Lad-led Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals lifted the T20 Mumbai League trophy after beating Shreyas Iyer-led SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets in the grand final hosted at the Wankhede Stadium.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons overcame early setbacks to post a competitive 157/4, thanks to a composed half-century from Mayuresh Tandel (50 not out), and a powerful, unbeaten 45 from Harsh Aghav.

In response, Chinmay Sutar (53) anchored the MSC Maratha Royals' chase with a fluent half-century, supported by valuable contributions from Sahil Jadhav (22), Sachin Yadav (19), and the explosive Awais Khan (38).

Skipper Siddhesh Lad (15) and Sahil gave the Royals a steady start with a quick 32-run opening stand. Chinmay then took charge, constructing two crucial partnerships -- a 41-run stand with Sachin Yadav followed by a 63-run alliance with Awais Khan -- that put the Royals firmly in control of the chase.

However, with just eight runs required off 10 balls, left-arm spinner Kartik Mishra brought the Falcons back into the contest with a dramatic penultimate over, dismissing both Awais and Chinmay to swing the momentum momentarily.

But with seven needed off the final over, Rohan Raje kept his composure, slashing a boundary off the first delivery and sealing the win with four balls to spare, guiding the Royals to a tense yet well-earned victory. (ANI)

