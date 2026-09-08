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Home / Sports / Mumbai Indian batter Naman Dhir blasts 173 off 64 in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Mumbai Indian batter Naman Dhir blasts 173 off 64 in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Amritsar Soormas skipper Naman Dhir turned on the fireworks in the second season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, producing a majestic 173 off just 64 balls on Tuesday at the I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

The Amritsar Soormas skipper unleashed an extraordinary assault, smashing 16 fours and 12 sixes in a sensational display of power-hitting against Mohali Kings.

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His blistering knock propelled his team to a massive 279 in 20 overs. Dhir brought up his century in just 37 balls during the 12th over, continuing his assault on the opposition.

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Dhir remained unbeaten, carrying on his onslaught to finish with a sensational 173 off 64 balls. Surma came out to bat first.

The team suffered an early setback when Sahaj Dhawan was dismissed for just one run. However, Dhir kept the scoreboard moving with a sensational display of attacking batting at the other end.

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Rahul Kumar, who came in at No. 3, also failed to make an impact, departing for 13 runs. Jashnpreet Singh provided some much-needed support with a fluent 41, but it was Dhir’s extraordinary knock that remained the highlight of the innings.

Dhir represents five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making his debut in 2024, when he featured in seven matches.

He continued with the franchise in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, steadily adding to his experience at the highest level. So far, Dhir has played 37 IPL matches, scoring 710 runs, including three half-centuries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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