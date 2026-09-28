DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Mumbai Indians announce retained players ahead of WPL 2027 season

Mumbai Indians announce retained players ahead of WPL 2027 season

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians on Monday announced their retained players ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2027 season, with the franchise retaining a core group of experienced campaigners and emerging talent as it prepares for the next chapter of its WPL journey.

The franchise has opted for continuity while leaving room to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2027 season.

Advertisement

Players Retained: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S. Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Vaishnavi Sharma.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians also announced the release of six players as part of its squad reshuffle ahead of the new season.

Players Released: Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Milly Illingworth and G. Kamilini.

Advertisement

The franchise thanked the outgoing players for their contributions and memories, marking the end of their journey with the team ahead of the 2027 WPL season.

The countdown to the WPL 2027 Auction has officially begun, with the auction set to take place on October 28, 2026, in Kochi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts