Mumbai Indians edge past Gujarat Giants in thrilling clash, secure fifth win in WPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched their fifth victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a thrilling 9-run win over Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Led by a brilliant half-century from Harmanpreet Kaur and a dominant bowling display from Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews, MI are now in second place in the points table.

After Gujarat Giants' captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl first, MI faced an early setback when Amelia Kerr was run out by Gardner for just 5, leaving MI at 17/1.

Hayley Matthews played a quick 27 before falling to Priya Mishra, and a 59-run partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stabilized the innings. However, Gardner broke the stand by dismissing Sciver-Brunt with a caught-and-bowled effort.

MI received late fireworks from Amanjot Kaur, who smashed 27 off 15 balls, including three boundaries and a six, before being dismissed by Kashvee Gautam.

Kaur, leading from the front, reached her fifty in just 31 balls and played a crucial role in taking MI to a competitive total of 179/6. She was eventually dismissed in the final over for 54 off 33 balls by Tanuja Kanwar.

The finishing touches came from Sajeevan Sajana (11 off 6)* and Yastika Bhatia (13 off 4), helping MI cross the 170-run mark.

For Gujarat Giants, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, and Ashleigh Gardner picked up one wicket each.

Gujarat Giants' chase began on a shaky note as Beth Mooney fell early for 7, leaving them at 15/1.

The wickets kept tumbling as Kashvee Gautam was dismissed cheaply, followed by a crucial breakthrough when captain Ashleigh Gardner was sent back for a duck by Shabnim Ismail, reducing GG to 41/3.

Harleen Deol played a few aggressive shots for her 24 before falling to Kerr, who claimed her first wicket. Phoebe Litchfield (22) and Deandra Dottin (10) also departed quickly, leaving GG struggling.

However, Bharti Fulmali turned the game on its head with a blistering 61 off 25 balls, almost pulling off a miraculous chase for GG but Kerr struck again, dismissing her at a crucial moment to tilt the match back in MI's favour.

With Simran Shaikh (18 off 16) and Tanuja Kanwar (10 off 6) at the crease, Gujarat still had a fighting chance, but MI held their nerve to bowl them out for 170, securing a narrow victory.

Matthews and Kerr were the standout bowlers for MI, both picking up 3 wickets each, dismantling Gujarat's batting lineup at crucial junctures.

For her match-winning 54 off 33 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur was awarded the Player of the Match, leading MI to a vital victory as the WPL playoffs approach. (ANI)

