Mumbai Indians fight back to restrict Gujarat Titans to 196/8

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) staged a strong comeback to limit Gujarat Titans (GT) to 196/8, after the hosts seemed on course for a 200-plus total in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Gujarat were cruising at 179/3 when they suffered a dramatic collapse, losing three wickets in three consecutive deliveries. Sai Sudharsan, who was in fine form, fell on the final ball of Trent Boult's spell for 63 off 41. Rahul Tewatia was run out without facing a delivery, and Sherfane Rutherford departed on the next ball, dismissed by Deepak Chahar for 18.

The Titans suddenly found themselves at 179/6 in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field. Gujarat's opening pair, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, provided a strong start with a 78-run stand before Gill fell for 38 to MI captain Hardik Pandya. Jos Buttler then joined Sudharsan, adding a 51-run partnership before being dismissed for 39 by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Shahrukh Khan, retained by GT, failed to make an impact and was dismissed for 9 by Pandya, who picked up his second wicket. Gujarat reached 150 in 15.5 overs and looked set for a big finish. However, Boult's brilliant delivery removed Sudharsan at 179/4, triggering the collapse.

Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada at the crease, Gujarat couldn't push past 200, due to Mumbai's disciplined death bowling. Captain Pandya led the attack with figures of 2/29, while Boult, Chahar, Mujeeb, and

Satyanarayana Raju chipped in with one wicket each.

Mumbai Indians need 197 runs to secure their first win in Ahmedabad.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 196/8 (Sai Sudharsan 63, Jos Buttler 39; Hardik Pandya 2/29) vs. Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

