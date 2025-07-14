Mumbai Indians lift their second MLC trophy in just three years, clinch 13th global title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Mumbai Indians have added yet another glittering jewel to their crown, with MI New York winning the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) title, their second championship in just three seasons, according to a release from Reliance Foundation.

Advertisement

This triumph marks Mumbai Indians' 13th major title globally - and their third trophy in 2025 alone, following the MI Cape SA20 win and the Mumbai Indians Women's triumph in the WPL earlier this year.

MI New York delivered a commanding campaign, capped by a powerful performance in the final, reaffirming their dominance in Major League Cricket and further elevating the Mumbai Indians' stature as the most successful global T20 franchise group.

Advertisement

In a remarkable show of consistency and depth, MI teams competed across five leagues on three continents, reaching the playoffs in all five, and emerging as champions in three, across both men's and women's competitions.

Nita M. Ambani said, "What a truly special moment for the Mumbai Indians family! MI New York lifting their second MLC trophy in three years is not just a win on the field - it is a celebration of passion, belief, and teamwork. From the Women's Premier League. India to championship victories in South Africa and now the USA, MI's incredible journey across continents this year is a powerful reminder of how sport can build bridges and spread joy around the world. We are deeply grateful to all our fans - the MI Paltan -who have always stood by us and remain at the heart of our journey. My congratulations to every player, coach, supporter, and every member of our global MI family!"

Advertisement

Akash M. Ambani said, "This is a humbling and proud moment for all of us at Mumbai Indians. MI New York lifting their second MLC title - as part of a title hat-trick this year across India, South Africa, and the USA - is deeply fulfilling. Yes, it's about winning trophies, but equally, it's about building a global cricketing platform that gives talent the opportunity to shine and fans a reason to dream. This success reflects years of belief, culture, and commitment across our teams. Congratulations to every team member at MI New York who made this moment possible."

With a total of 13 championship titles, Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in global T20 leagues - including 5 IPL titles, 2 Women's Premier League titles, 2 Major League Cricket titles, 2 Champions League T20 titles, and one each in the ILT20 (MI Emirates, 2024) and SA20 (MI Cape Town, 2025).

With five teams across three continents and four countries, the Mumbai Indians continue to dominate the global T20 landscape, driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep, enduring bond with fans around the world. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)