Mumbai Indians’ mission accomplished

MUMBAI, March 26

Mumbai Indians were crowned champions at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 60 secured their seven-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in the final at the Wankhede Stadium here today.

I’m really happy that everybody took the responsibility and they did whatever we discussed. It was a great experience, we’d waited for it for many years. Feels like a dream, not just for me but for everyone. Look forward to next year. Harmanpreet Kaur, MI captain WPL STATS Most runs Meg Lanning 345 Most wickets Hayley Matthews 16 Top performer Nat Sciver-Brunt 332 runs and 10 wickets Emerging Player Yastika Bhatia 214 runs and 13 dismissals (6 catches, 7 stumpings)

Delhi captain Meg Lanning elected to bat after winning the toss and the Australia skipper top-scored for her side with 35 as the Capitals managed a modest 131/9.

Even that score had looked improbable after they slumped to 79/9 but Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav smashed unbeaten breezy 27s to give Delhi bowlers something to defend.

Mumbai lost both the openers early but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37) and England all-rounder Sciver-Brunt combined in a 72-run stand to put their team on course for victory.

Sciver-Brunt, the league’s most expensive foreign recruit along with Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, sealed victory in the final over with a paddle shot that raced to the boundary.

“It was very special, glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on and stay till the end,” said Sciver-Brunt, who was named the Player of the Match. “The win means a lot, it’s very special,” she added.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 131/9 (Lanning 35, Pandey 27*, Yadav 27*; Matthews 3/5, Wong 3/42); Mumbai Indians: 134/3 in 19.3 overs (Sciver-Brunt 60*, Harmanpreet 37; Yadav 1/24). — Agencies