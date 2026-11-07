Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings close to Hardik-Arshdeep trade ahead of IPL 2027: Report

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to trade all-rounder Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in exchange for left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, according to a report by Cricinfo.

The trade is currently in the process of being finalised, with both franchises having submitted expressions of interest to the IPL. The next step is to obtain written consent from the two players, which is expected within the next 24 hours, following which the franchises will hold final negotiations before the deal is ratified by the IPL.

According to the report, Hardik and Mumbai Indians held several discussions since the latter part of IPL 2026, after which the all-rounder informed the franchise of his desire to be released. MI subsequently explored potential trade options with almost all franchises, with the exception of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The proposed trade would see Mumbai Indians strengthen their pace attack with Arshdeep, who could partner India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. MI finished ninth in IPL 2026 and are understood to be looking to reinforce their fast-bowling department ahead of the next season.

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Trent Boult, who was acquired by MI for Rs 12.5 crore at the 2025 mega auction, struggled during the previous season and featured in only five matches. While his release remains an option, Arshdeep's arrival would provide Mumbai with an experienced Indian left-arm pacer capable of bowling across different phases of an innings.

Arshdeep has been associated with Punjab Kings since making his IPL debut in 2019. He has taken 111 wickets in 96 matches at an economy rate of 9.18. The proposed move would mark the first time he represents a franchise other than PBKS in the IPL.

For Hardik, this would be his second franchise trade in three years. Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians brought him back from Gujarat Titans (GT) in an all-cash deal and appointed him captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had led the franchise to five IPL titles.

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However, Hardik's three-year stint as MI captain produced mixed results. The franchise finished last in the 2024 season, reached the playoffs in 2025 and endured another inconsistent campaign in 2026.

In 39 matches as Mumbai Indians captain since 2024, Hardik recorded 15 victories and 24 defeats. His win-loss ratio of 0.625 is the lowest among IPL captains who have led a team in at least 30 matches, excluding Super Over results.

His record at Gujarat Titans, however, was considerably stronger, with 22 wins and nine losses in 31 matches. His win-loss ratio of 2.444 placed him among the most successful captains in the tournament.

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Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have also revamped their coaching setup ahead of IPL 2027. Kieron Pollard has taken over as head coach, while Robin Uthappa has joined as batting coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach and T Dilip as fielding coach.

The proposed trade, if finalised, would mark a significant change for both franchises, with Mumbai potentially bringing in a new captain and strengthening their pace attack, while Punjab Kings would add Hardik's all-round abilities to their squad. (ANI)

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