DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is biggest rivalry of IPL: Mark Boucher

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is biggest rivalry of IPL: Mark Boucher

Legendary South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher has said that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings 'is the biggest rivalry' of IPL.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:21 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] March 21 (ANI) Legendary South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher has said that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings "is the biggest rivalry" of IPL.

Boucher, a former Mumbai Indians coach, said many great players are playing in IPL who like to perform and take the game away from their opponents.

"Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is the biggest rivalry of IPL. I am not taking any thing away from any franchise, any team on any day can rock it this is a lovely part of T-20 cricket. Many great players are playing in IPL who like to perform and take the game away from their opponents. But I think the biggest rivalry is MI vs CSK because of the titles they have won. And for RCB, they have to win 2-3 IPL titles, then they can be among the biggest rivals." Mark Boucher, a Jio Star expert for IPL 2025, told the media

Advertisement

He was asked if Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the biggest rivalry of the IPL.

MI will take on CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (also known as Chepauk) on Sunday, March 23. Both teams have deep talent and boast of a significant fan following.

Advertisement

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad,(C), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper