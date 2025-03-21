Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is biggest rivalry of IPL: Mark Boucher

New Delhi [India] March 21 (ANI) Legendary South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher has said that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings "is the biggest rivalry" of IPL.

Boucher, a former Mumbai Indians coach, said many great players are playing in IPL who like to perform and take the game away from their opponents.

"Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is the biggest rivalry of IPL. I am not taking any thing away from any franchise, any team on any day can rock it this is a lovely part of T-20 cricket. Many great players are playing in IPL who like to perform and take the game away from their opponents. But I think the biggest rivalry is MI vs CSK because of the titles they have won. And for RCB, they have to win 2-3 IPL titles, then they can be among the biggest rivals." Mark Boucher, a Jio Star expert for IPL 2025, told the media

He was asked if Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the biggest rivalry of the IPL.

MI will take on CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (also known as Chepauk) on Sunday, March 23. Both teams have deep talent and boast of a significant fan following.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad,(C), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

