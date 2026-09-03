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Home / Sports / Mumbai Kings storm into JITO Premier League playoffs after four-match winning streak

Mumbai Kings storm into JITO Premier League playoffs after four-match winning streak

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ANI
Updated At : 01:42 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 3 (ANI): Mumbai Kings have booked their place in the playoffs of the JITO Premier League in impressive fashion, bouncing back strongly after losing their opening game of the season to win four matches on the trot.

The Mumbai-based side has produced a remarkable turnaround in the league stage, combining disciplined bowling performances with explosive batting and impactful individual contributions, according to a release.

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After the opening defeat, Mumbai Kings found their rhythm and registered four consecutive victories. Their latest triumph came against Pune Peshwas, where the Kings produced a dominant all-round performance in a must-win encounter to seal their playoff qualification.

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The bowlers set the tone by bundling Pune Peshwas out for just 94 runs in 17.4 overs. Captain K Kothari led from the front with an impressive 4/14, while Jash Dedhia continued his impact with the ball, claiming 3/7. The disciplined bowling attack also featured important contributions from Kulveer Mehta, Tej Mehta and Shikhar Mehta.

Mumbai Kings then chased down the target in just 10.3 overs, winning by eight wickets. Karan Shah played a blistering knock of 50 off 30 balls, smashing six fours and two sixes.

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The team has also seen several standout individual performances during its winning run. Parth Tolia made a memorable impact after receiving his first opportunity of the season in the fourth match, picking up three wickets in his first two overs. Kulveer Mehta has been one of the team’s standout performers with the ball, the release said.

Behind the stumps, Ayush Jain has also made his presence felt with three quick stumpings in the team’s recent victory.

Mumbai Kings’ resurgence has been built on contributions across departments, with young players stepping up at crucial moments and the coaching and support staff ensuring the team remains prepared both physically and tactically.

Having started the league stage with a defeat, Mumbai Kings have now won four consecutive matches and secured their place in the playoffs. The Kings will now look to carry this momentum into the knockout stage as they continue their pursuit of the JITO Premier League title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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