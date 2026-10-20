Mumbai’s National Cricket Club announces talent hunt for players between 16-23 years of age

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The National Cricket Club (NCC), Mumbai, has announced a three-day ‘Talent Hunt’ from October 26 to 28, 2026, at the NCC, Cross Maidan, Marine Lines, Mumbai. The initiative aims to identify promising cricketers aged 16 and 23 who have the potential to excel in cricket but lack access to quality training facilities and professional coaching.

NCC will select 20 players to groom and sponsor them with coaching, access to the club’s cricketing facilities and opportunities to advance their game.

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The 20 selected players will receive:

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- Complete access to the NCC’s facilities to support regular practice and skill development

- Coaching by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)-certified coaches and staff

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- Opportunities to visit international clubs for immersive learning and exposure

- Opportunities to build a career in cricket and also, pursue selection for prestigious MCA tournaments, including the Mumbai T20 League

- Future opportunities like playing for the Ranji Trophy and the Indian team

Commenting on the initiative, Rajdip Gupta, President of National Cricket Club and Chairman of Mumbai T20 League Governing Council, said, “India has a great cricketing culture. If we want to lead world cricket consistently, we need a more inclusive foundation for players from different walks of life. Through this Talent Hunt, we want to identify promising cricketers who may not have access to these opportunities and give them the support and guidance to develop their potential. We are confident that this programme will create a meaningful pathway for these players to progress in the sport.”

For participation, players should report directly at the venue on Monday, October 26 at 8 am.

The Talent Hunt is supported by SanRaj Group, a diversified business group with interest across multiple sectors; through NCC, the group aims to contribute to the development of cricket by widening access to quality resources, facilities and professional guidance for young players to take their game to the next level. (ANI)

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