DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Mumbai's Stasya Pandya wins silver medal at Junior National Equestrian C'ship 2025

Mumbai's Stasya Pandya wins silver medal at Junior National Equestrian C'ship 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Young equestrian talent Stasya Pandya from Mumbai delivered a commendable performance at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2025, clinching the Silver Medal in the Dressage Team Event (Children 1 category).

Advertisement

The prestigious national championship is being held at two premier venues--the Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru, and the Army Polo and Riding Club, New Delhi--from December 18, 2025, up to January 6, 2026, as per a press release from the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Advertisement

Stasya trains and rides at the Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai, under the mentorship of Coach Bobin Tshering. Competing astride Kirrhi Taonga from Surge Stables, Bengaluru, she scored 67.463, playing a key role in her team's podium finish.

Advertisement

The silver-winning team delivered a strong collective performance with Haripriya Singh astride Fritz scoring 71.243 and Amara Singh astride Count Me In D' Grading scoring 68.581, both representing Sea Horse Equestrian, Gujarat. Dev Harish Kapoor, riding Serrano from Modi Equestrian, Meerut, added 65.934 to the tally. The team secured the Silver Medal with an impressive total score of 207.287.

Speaking on her achievement, Stasya said, as per the press release, "I am really grateful for the faith and trust my coach Bobin sir, has put in me, along with my club, The Amateur Riders Club, for providing world-class training facilities for my training and development. I also thank my school, Billabong High International School, and my parents for being constantly supportive throughout."

Advertisement

Her coach, Bobin Tshering, praised her journey and dedication, saying, "Stasya's growth as a rider has been phenomenal. Since joining the Amateur Riders Club in 2023, she's embraced both show jumping and dressage, and her dedication has paid off spectacularly - a standout performance at her first JNEC Dressage and gold in the FEI Jumping Children's Classic. Her ability to master multiple disciplines has made her a well-rounded competitor. I am incredibly proud of her hard work and commitment."

Stasya Pandya's silver medal at the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2025 marks an important milestone in her emerging career and highlights her as one of Mumbai's most promising young equestrian athletes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts