Muneeba's run-out issue against India has been settled: Pakistan quick Diana Baig

ANI
Updated At : 02:35 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 6 (ANI): Pakistan's right-arm quick, Diana Baig, disclosed that the confusion and issue around opening batter Muneeba Ali's contentious run-out against arch-rival India in Colombo has been "resolved".

Controversies marred the Women's World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The sequence of events that led to Muneeba's dismissal was highly unusual. The highly debated moment unfolded during Pakistan's pursuit of a 248-run target. On the final ball of the fourth over, the Indian players appealed for lbw off Kranti Gaud for Muneeba's dismissal, which was turned down by the on-field umpire.

Muneeba had promptly grounded her bat behind the crease before Deepti Sharma threw the ball from the slip cordon that rattled into the stumps. The moment the ball ignited the stumps, Muneeba had briefly raised the willow off the ground, without having any part of her body behind the crease.

Confusion erupted on the field as well as among the spectators after contradictory third-umpire decisions flashed on the big screen. Initially, the TV umpire deemed Muneeba not out, and the India players had started to return to their places. However, the decision was soon overturned to "out", leaving Muneeba with a puzzled expression while prompting the Indian players to revel in jubilation.

After Pakistan slumped to a comprehensive 88-run defeat, Diana claimed that the matter had been resolved and told reporters, "Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don't want to talk much about it now. Whatever happened and whatever the situation was, I think it has been resolved."

After being declared out on 2(12), Muneeba animatedly sought an explanation from the on-field umpires. As she returned towards the dressing room with a look of disbelief, she paused in her stride after receiving instructions from the dugout. Muneeba stayed on the field while Pakistan captain Fatima Sana conversed with fourth-umpire Kim Cotton.

Eventually, the Pakistan captain appeared to make a gesture to Muneeba to leave the field, and the incident that caused a stoppage for several minutes eventually concluded.

ICC Playing Condition 30.1.2 states that, "However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of his ground if, in running or diving towards his ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is

subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of his person or bat, or between the bat and person." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

