Munich and Barcelona to host UEFA Champions League finals

Thessaloniki [Greece], September 15 (ANI): The UEFA Executive Committee has confirmed Munich Football Arena in Germany and Camp Nou in Barcelona as the hosts of the UEFA Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The decision was taken during the UEFA Executive Committee meeting held in Thessaloniki, Greece, where hosts for several UEFA finals were announced, according to the UEFA website.

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The Munich Football Arena will stage the 2028 UEFA Champions League final, while Barcelona's Camp Nou has been selected to host the 2029 showpiece event.

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The committee also announced hosts for the UEFA Women’s Champions League finals, with OL Stadium in Lyon-Décines set to host the 2028 final and the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff chosen for the 2029 edition.

For the UEFA Europa League, the 2028 final will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest, while the National Stadium of Serbia in Belgrade will host the 2029 final.

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The UEFA Conference League finals will take place at Juventus Stadium in Turin in 2028 and Puskás Aréna in Budapest in 2029.

The UEFA Super Cup venues were also confirmed, with Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam hosting the 2027 edition and Astana Arena in Astana set to stage the 2028 match.

Meanwhile, Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland was appointed as the host venue for the 2027 UEFA Futsal Champions League final.

The UEFA Executive Committee also approved adjustments to the promotion and relegation system of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League to ensure a smooth transition to the new format approved in May 2026.

Under the new concept, the UEFA Nations League will consist of three leagues instead of four from the 2028/29 edition.

The next meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee will be held in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on December 7, a day after the UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying draw in the same city. (ANI)

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