Andy Murray's up and running

Madrid, May 3

It’s all starting to click again for Andy Murray. The former No. 1 is feeling good about his game, and confident he’s on track to getting back to his best after having hip surgeries in both 2018 and 2019. Evidence came with a solid win over Dominic Thiem on Monday at the Madrid Open in his first match on clay in nearly two years.

“I played smart tennis,” Murray said after the 6-3 6-4 victory. “I used the serve-and-volley a little bit, used a dropshot and used different heights.”

Murray hadn’t played on clay since the 2020 French Open. He came to Madrid with a 10-8 record on all courts and hasn’t won more than two matches in his last six tournaments. — AP

#andy murray