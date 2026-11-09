Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh batter to score 7000 Test runs

Sylhet [Bangladesh], November 9 (ANI): Bangladesh veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim on Sunday became the first player from his country to reach 7,000 runs in Test cricket, achieving the milestone on the final day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Sylhet, according to Cricinfo.

Mushfiqur reached the landmark when he took a single off West Indies spinner Roston Chase to move to nine runs shortly after lunch. He initially appeared unaware of the achievement and acknowledged it only after his teammates stood up in the dressing room to applaud him.

The 39-year-old missed the first Test of the series due to a finger injury but returned for the second match to add another milestone to his illustrious career.

Mushfiqur had earlier become the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5,000 and 6,000 Test runs, achieving the respective milestones in 2022 and 2024.

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According to Cricinfo, Mominul Haque is second on Bangladesh's list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket with 5,293 runs, while former batter Tamim Iqbal occupies the third position.

Mushfiqur has also scored 14 Test centuries, including a career-best 219 not out. Mominul and Tamim have registered 13 and 10 centuries, respectively.

His record of the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in Tests was surpassed earlier in the ongoing Sylhet Test when Towhid Hridoy scored an unbeaten 242.

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Having made his international debut in 2005, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's most experienced Test cricketer. He is currently playing his 107th Test and became the first player from the country to feature in 100 Test matches in November 2025.

Mushfiqur began his career as a lower-middle-order batter and wicketkeeper and took 20 Tests to accumulate his first 1,000 runs. His contribution with the bat increased as his role in the team grew, particularly after he became Bangladesh captain in 2011.

He has needed just 25 innings to progress from 6,000 to 7,000 Test runs, highlighting his consistency in the format.

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Apart from his Test achievements, Mushfiqur has scored 6,697 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 1,495 runs in T20 Internationals. He has retired from both limited-overs formats, according to Cricinfo. (ANI)

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