DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Mussoorie Queens, Dehradun Warriors to clash in Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 women’s final

Mussoorie Queens, Dehradun Warriors to clash in Uttarakhand Premier League 2026 women’s final

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:02 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 24 (ANI): Mussoorie Queens and Dehradun Warriors have secured their places in the final of the women’s competition at the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 after finishing as the top two teams in the league stage, according to a press release.

Mussoorie Queens topped the standings with a 100 per cent winning record, securing victories in all their league matches, while Dehradun Warriors finished second with two wins from three matches. The two sides will now face each other in the summit clash of the third edition of the UPL 2026 on Thursday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Dehradun Warriors and Mussoorie Queens registered victories in the women’s competition.

Advertisement

In the first match of the day, Dehradun Warriors won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bageshwar Aerial. Bageshwar Aerial struggled to build momentum and managed to post 98/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 99 for victory, Dehradun Warriors kept their composure despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Neelam Bharadwaj led the chase with a fine 48 off 39 balls, guiding her side towards the target. Dehradun Warriors eventually reached 99/6 in 18.1 overs to secure a four-wicket victory.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj’s match-winning knock earned her the Player of the Match award.

In the second match, Mussoorie Queens won the toss and elected to bat first against Pithoragarh Hurricanes. The Queens posted 88/9 in 20 overs, setting Pithoragarh a target of 89.

Pithoragarh Hurricanes found the Mussoorie bowling attack difficult to negotiate and were restricted to 65/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Mussoorie Queens therefore secured a 23-run victory in a disciplined bowling performance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts