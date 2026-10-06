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Home / Sports / "Must ask for forgiveness": Rio Ferdinand blasts Portugal boss Jorge for lack of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo

"Must ask for forgiveness": Rio Ferdinand blasts Portugal boss Jorge for lack of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo

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ANI
Updated At : 08:41 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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London [UK], October 6 (ANI): Former England and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand launched a scathing attack on Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, alleging him of mistreating legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo and adding that he must "ask for forgiveness".

The Al Nassr star left the national team camp early after a breakdown in communication during the UEFA Nations League, with the 41-year-old's role under Jorge, who was also a part of Al Nassr's trophy-winning set-up with Cristiano, under question. Tensions reached their peak when Portugal played Norway. Ahead of the match, Cristiano was instructed to warm up with expectations of featuring in the later half of the contest. However, Jorge eventually decided against bringing Cristiano to the pitch, leaving the legendary striker frustrated on the bench.

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While Jorge claimed that Cristiano was benched due to tactical reasons, it only added to the growing rift between the once-close coach-player pair.

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Ferdinand, Cristiano's teammate at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, has jumped to the legend's defence, saying on his 'Rio Presents' podcast, as quoted by Goal.com, "Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate way. He has an enormous history in football. Jorge Jesus did not deal with Ronaldo well and chose to treat him in that way, but I cannot find any explanation for it. This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola."

"I do not know why he puts himself among the great managers. I cannot find an explanation for it. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserved," he added.

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Ferdinand argued that the fallout between Cristiano and Jorge is rooted in poor management and failure in giving the superstar player a proper role, and has created an environment of uncertainty which mirrors the previous struggles within the team's changing room during major tournaments.

"The coach must come to ask for forgiveness... otherwise he will end up being fired. He must come out and say: 'Listen, I misjudged this situation," he added.

Despite the debate surrounding Cristiano's age and where he fits in the modern game, Ferdinand feels that the legend still has a lot to offer to his country, and the challenge is to find the balance between the player's ego and the team's needs.

"I believe he still has a role to play. The question is whether it will be as a starter, as an important substitute in some games, or even if he will start in some and come on in others. This is what needs to be discussed, and then it will just be a matter of respecting the agreements made. These coaches are paid to manage a team, but they are also paid to manage people," Ferdinand signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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