Must stick to plans for long periods: Steve Smith

PTI

Indore, February 28

Batting in India demands unwavering focus and patience, and that is what Australia would aim to do in the third Test after “going away” from their plans in New Delhi, said Steve Smith.

Smith will captain Australia here in the absence of Pat Cummins. The team’s batting mainstay was also the captain when Australia toured India in 2016-17.

“I don’t know if you can call it full circle. It (captaincy) has come in difficult circumstances with Patty back home,” Smith said. “Things haven’t gone to plan so far in this series. We have got ourselves into some good positions but not been able to take advantage of them. We can hopefully rectify it this week,” he added.

Half of the side fell playing the sweep shot in the second Test. Smith is not among the regular sweepers of the ball but the likes of Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey are. The skipper backed the batters to keep playing the sweep but only with full conviction. “Delhi was probably a difficult place to play the sweep with the variable bounce. A couple of us went away from our plans. For a few players, the sweep is a very productive shot. They have got to stick to it. ...they have to commit to it a 100 percent,” he said.

Australia aim to unsettle the rampaging Indian spinners by slowing the tempo of the game. “For us, it’s about sticking to our plans and methods for long periods of time. We can hopefully apply pressure on the spinners and post good totals on the board. That’s key for us. Hopefully, we can put that into practice in the middle and execute under pressure,” said Smith.

Smith expected the pitch to be another turner. “It’s pretty similar to the last two. It’s pretty dry at both ends from six metres down,” he said.