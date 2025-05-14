New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' (DC) signing of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, became doubtful after Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Mustafizur was supposed to go to UAE with the Bangladesh, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, DC announced Mustafizur as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder IPL 2025. Bangladesh are set to tour the United Arab Emirates later this month for a two-match T20 International series against UAE.

"Mustafizur is supposed to go with the team to the UAE according to the schedule. We have not received any communication from IPL officials. I have also not received any such official communication from Mustafizur either," Nizamuddin Chowdhury said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Following two T20Is in the UAE on May 17 and 19, Bangladesh is scheduled to play five matches in Pakistan on May 25, 27, and 30, as well as June 1 and 3. The IPL will be clashing with those two series; DC is scheduled to play its final three league games on May 18, 21, and 24, with the playoffs to follow if they make it.

Mustafizur, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62, and in the following season, he played two matches for Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

Throughout his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 matches, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. He has played for different franchises in the league, forming a reputation for bowling effectively in all phases of an innings.

With 132 wickets in 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, Mustafizur has established himself as one of the leading left-arm pacers in the white-ball cricket. Across all T20 competitions in the domestic circuit and globally, he has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)