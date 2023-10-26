Muzumdar new head coach of women’s team

New Delhi, October 25
Former Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar was today named the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team, an appointment that was on cards for a long time.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape had interviewed the shortlisted applicants for the position of head coach a few months back.
“The next two years are extremely important as two World Cups are scheduled. Together with the coaching and support staff, we will look to tick every box and give ourselves the best chance to succeed,” Muzumdar said.
