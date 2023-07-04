Muzumdar set to become women's cricket team coach

New Delhi: Domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar is set to become the Indian women’s cricket head coach after impressing the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) the most during the interviews of the shortlisted candidates in Mumbai today. Muzumdar’s first assignment will be the tour of Bangladesh, beginning July 9. India will play three T20s and as many ODIs in Mirpur.

Agartala

Dipa Karmakar to leave for Asiad trials on July 9

Olympian Dipa Karmakar is set for her comeback after serving a 21-month ban for failing a dope test and will participate in the Asian Games gymnastics selection trials in Bhubaneswar on July 11 and 12, said her coach Bishweshwar Nandi today.

BAYONNE (francse)

Philipsen wins third stage of the Tour de France

Belgian Jasper Philipsen carried his early-season form into the Tour de France to win the third stage, a 193.5 km ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain today. Adam Yates of Britain kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

New Delhi

Federation Cup returns, five new clubs in I-League

Carrying the status of India’s premier cup competition, the Federation Cup football tournament will return after a gap of six years from the 2023-24 season, the sport’s apex body said today. These decisions were taken during the AIff’s executive committee meeting. Agencies