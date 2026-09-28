"My aim was gold": Sarvesh Kushare after winning Asian Games high jump silver

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare said his aim was to win gold at the 2026 Asian Games, but expressed happiness after securing a silver medal in the men's high jump final.

Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men's high jump at Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday. Kushare cleared 2.25m to finish second in the men's high jump final. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei's Fu Chao-hsuan also cleared 2.25m but took home the gold medal on countback, while South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok claimed bronze with a best effort of 2.22m.

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Speaking to ANI on Monday after yesterday’s medal win, Sarvesh Kushare said he was happy to win the silver medal for India, though his aim was gold, and he had been thinking about winning it with every jump. He dedicated the achievement to the country and his family, and thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its immense support after the World Championships.

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“Everyone was supporting me. It feels really good to have won a silver medal for the nation. My aim was gold; I was thinking about gold with every jump, but I couldn't quite pull it off. I would like to dedicate this achievement to the country and to my family. After the World Championships, I joined SAI, and they supported me immensely,” he said.

He also thanked the Athletics Federation of India for organising a timely overseas training camp with a proper training plan, saying the experience benefited him at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where he won silver.

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“I would also like to thank the Athletics Federation of India; they organised a training camp abroad at the right time with a proper training plan. It was a fantastic training experience, and I benefited from it at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where I was able to win a silver medal,” he added. (ANI)

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