DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "My aim was gold": Sarvesh Kushare after winning Asian Games high jump silver

"My aim was gold": Sarvesh Kushare after winning Asian Games high jump silver

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:47 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare said his aim was to win gold at the 2026 Asian Games, but expressed happiness after securing a silver medal in the men's high jump final.

Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men's high jump at Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday. Kushare cleared 2.25m to finish second in the men's high jump final. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei's Fu Chao-hsuan also cleared 2.25m but took home the gold medal on countback, while South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok claimed bronze with a best effort of 2.22m.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI on Monday after yesterday’s medal win, Sarvesh Kushare said he was happy to win the silver medal for India, though his aim was gold, and he had been thinking about winning it with every jump. He dedicated the achievement to the country and his family, and thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its immense support after the World Championships.

Advertisement

“Everyone was supporting me. It feels really good to have won a silver medal for the nation. My aim was gold; I was thinking about gold with every jump, but I couldn't quite pull it off. I would like to dedicate this achievement to the country and to my family. After the World Championships, I joined SAI, and they supported me immensely,” he said.

He also thanked the Athletics Federation of India for organising a timely overseas training camp with a proper training plan, saying the experience benefited him at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where he won silver.

Advertisement

“I would also like to thank the Athletics Federation of India; they organised a training camp abroad at the right time with a proper training plan. It was a fantastic training experience, and I benefited from it at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where I was able to win a silver medal,” he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts