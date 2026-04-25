Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Devdutt Padikkal termed his innings against Gujarat Titans (GT) as his best performance of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, while also heaping praise on Virat Kohli's unmatched intensity and influence on the team.

Advertisement

Speaking at the post-match press conference after RCB's comfortable win over GT, Padikkal highlighted a key aspect that made his knock stand out--his six-hitting ability.

Advertisement

"The biggest plus for me is the number of sixes I hit... I hit six sixes, and that's not something which is very common for me," Padikkal said. "So the fact that I was able to hit six sixes was quite special," he added.

Advertisement

The left-hander went on to describe the innings as his finest effort in the tournament so far. "Probably so far in the IPL this was my best innings," he said.

Padikkal also spoke about the impact of sharing the field with Virat Kohli, underlining the senior batter's relentless work ethic and passion despite his achievements.

Advertisement

"I think the biggest thing for me is his energy and intensity... every single game, every single net session," Padikkal said, adding that Kohli's commitment remains unwavering.

"Although he's achieved everything... he still continues to give his 100% in every single practice session and every single match," he noted, calling such dedication rare at the highest level.

Padikkal said Kohli's drive and passion have a ripple effect within the squad. "When you see someone so driven... it really rubs off on everybody in the side," he said, adding that Kohli's energy is helping elevate the entire team.

Chasing 206, RCB received an early jitter as GT pacer Mohammed Siraj got rid of RCB opener Jacob Bethell early, reducing RCB to 26/1 in 3 overs. However, the rest of RCB's top order rose to the occasion. Virat Kohli, scoring a 44-ball 81, set the tone with a classic half-century, while Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) provided excellent support.

The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring the required rate never spiralled out of control. Together, they combined for a 115-run stand in just 59 balls.

After losing Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession, the game tightened in the middle overs when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar picked up key wickets, leaving RCB at 175/5 after 16 overs.

RCB stumbled in their chase as they lost Rajat Patidar (8) and Jitesh Sharma (10). With 31 runs needed off the final four overs, the pressure was on, but Krunal Pandya (unbeaten 23 runs off 12 balls) emerged as the hero for the home side.

Krunal took the attack to the GT bowlers. He took 15 runs off the 18th over, effectively breaking the back of the chase while Tim David contributed with an unbeaten nine-ball 10-run knock.

In the 19th over, Krunal finished things, pulling a short ball from Jason Holder to the deep square leg region for a single to seal the win as RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs, securing two vital points and moving up to the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table. RCB now have 10 points in seven matches with five wins and two losses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)