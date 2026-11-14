"My best wishes to our young champions for continued success": President Murmu congratulates India U19 team on Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team after it defeated the arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final to win the 2026 Men's U19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

President Murmu praised the young cricketers for their performance in the closely contested encounter and wished them continued success.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup. The team displayed exceptional skill, determination and composure throughout the closely contested match. My best wishes to our young champions for continued success," she wrote in a post on X.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also congratulated the team on its victory, describing the final as a thrilling contest.

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"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Under-19 Cricket Team on their thrilling victory in the final and winning the Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026. My best wishes to the entire team for continued success and many more laurels in the future," he wrote.

Amit Shah lauded the team's grit and determination, saying its performance would inspire aspiring cricketers across the country.

"A thrilling victory! Applause for the Indian cricket team on winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup title, crowning the nation with joy and pride through your landmark triumph. The sheer grit, determination and unmatched sportsmanship you demonstrated on the pitch were a masterclass in India's cricketing excellence. Your performance will inspire more budding cricketers to join the league of winners," Shah posted.

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Sports Minister Mandaviya also congratulated the young team on its continental triumph.

"Asia champions, India! Heartfelt congratulations on this historic win for the U19 team," he wrote on X.

In a thrilling final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, India chased down Pakistan's formidable target of 338, finishing at 339/9 in the final over to clinch the title by one wicket.

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Pakistan, after opting to bat, posted 337/9 in their 50 overs, powered by Usman Khan's 107 off 111 balls and Abdul Qadir's 80 off 54 deliveries. Captain Farhan Yousaf also contributed 63 off 60 balls.

For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets.

In the chase, captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani led the batting effort with 80 off 101 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 off 61 deliveries. Manal Chauhan contributed 47 off 32 balls before Mohit Ulva produced a decisive unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes.

Chigurupati Venkata remained unbeaten on 11 off eight balls as India completed the remarkable chase.

The victory marked India's ninth title in the tournament, further consolidating its position as the most successful team in the competition. India's previous triumph had come in 2021, when it defeated Sri Lanka in the final in the UAE. (ANI)

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