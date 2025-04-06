Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up on struggling with being snubbed from India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad and how his family being there among the audience lifted him up during this win over 2022 champions.

Siraj continued his unstoppable run in IPL 2025, securing both a century of wickets and best IPL bowling figures in a seven-wicket win over SRH at his home ground of Uppal Stadium. His spell of 4/17 in four overs lit up the stadium and guided GT to a seven-wicket win.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, Siraj said, "When you come to your home ground, it is a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up. I have played for seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it is working really well for me. At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game."

"Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I am enjoying my bowling. As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (on him being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL. When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top. When you move the ball both in and out and it works instinctively, it gives you a different feeling," he added.

Siraj has been unplayable in IPL 2025 and it is reflected in his numbers as he has taken nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75, with the best figures registered today. He is the joint second-highest in IPL 2025.

Coming to the match, SRH was put to bat first after GT won the toss. The top order of Travis Head (8), Abhishek Sharma (18), and Ishan Kishan (17) was poor once again as the side was reduced to 50/3. A 50-run stand between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 in 34 balls, with three fours) and Heinrich Klaasen (27 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and a cameo by skipper Pat Cummins (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) lifted SRH to 152/8 in their 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Sai Kishore (2/24) were also impressive with the ball.

GT started the 153-run chase in a shaky way, losing two wickets for 16 runs. However, sensational 90-run stand between skipper Shubman Gill (61 in 43 balls, with nine fours) and Washington Sundar (49 in 29 balls, with five fours and two sixes) took the match away from SRH in one big swoop and finishing was handled expertly by Sherfane Rutherford (35* in 16 balls, with six fours and a six) as target was chased down with 20 balls and seven wickets in hand.

GT is at the second spot in the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. SRH is struggling at the bottom, suffering their fourth successive loss after a big win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring campaign opener. (ANI)

