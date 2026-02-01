My fitness is getting better day-by-day, going to be playing soon: Rishabh Pant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said that his recovery from injury is progressing steadily and he is hopeful of returning to competitive cricket soon.

He said this on the sidelines of the World Pickleball League, where he was present in his capacity as co-owner of Mumbai Pickle Power, according to a release.

Pant was seen engaging with young fans as part of the team's grassroots outreach initiative, which involved over 150 children. Pant is continuing his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"My fitness is getting better day-by-day. I am working hard in the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and I feel I am going to be out on the playing field soon," Pant said, whilst speaking to the World Pickleball League.

The 27-year-old touched upon the importance of staying connected to the sport during rather long periods of injury. He lauded both his passion for cricket and the support system around him for helping him through recovery phases.

"When I am injured, one thing that always keeps me close to the game is the love for the game and the support from the people around you," he said.

Pant also stressed that injuries have reiterated the need for continuous improvement as a professional cricketer.

"As a cricketer, you always have to keep adding to your game. I need to keep looking to get better in each and every aspect of my overall gameplay," he said.

Reflecting on multiple comeback journeys in his career, Pant said time away from the field has developed his outlook on both cricket and life. However, he admitted that the absence of top-level competition remains the hardest part of being sidelined. "Every comeback has taught me something about life. It has taught me more gratitude, how you see things around you, and wanting to be committed to something that really makes you happy," he said.

"When I am injured, the thing I miss the most is really enjoying the game. You love the game so much, but you also enjoy it while playing it at the top level. That's something I miss truly," he signed off. (ANI)

