“My focus is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year”: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said he is working towards making a strong comeback next year after sustaining an injury, with his focus on delivering strong performances ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men's javelin throw, has been one of India's leading sporting figures in recent years. However, Chopra missed the recent 2026 Asian Games in Japan after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session, which also ruled him out for the rest of the season.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai, Neeraj Chopra said, "There’s still some time for the Olympics; it is going to be held in 2028. As you might know, I sustained an injury, but I am now in the process of making a comeback. My focus now is on staging a strong, solid comeback next year and delivering the kind of performance I’ve been aiming for."

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He also hailed the performances of Indian javelin throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav at the Asian Games 2026, saying their medals in his and Kishore Jena's absence reflected India’s growing depth of young javelin talent. He urged them to stay injury-free and enjoy the sport.

Notably, Yash Vir and Rohit won two medals for India at the Games, with Yash Vir claiming silver and Rohit securing bronze in the men's javelin throw event.

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"I think Yashvir and Rohit performed exceptionally well. At the last Asian Games, we secured two medals—a gold and a silver. This time around, even in the absence of Kishore (Kishore Jena) and me, we still managed to bring home two medals. The emergence of these new, young athletes is a very positive sign for India, showing that we have no shortage of talent. I wish them all the best for the future; I’d also advise them to take good care of themselves, stay injury-free, and simply enjoy their sport," he said. (ANI)

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