London [UK], August 3 (ANI): Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan expressed happiness at delivering a 'Player of the Match' winning five-wicket haul in front of his son Azlan during The Hundred tournament.

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During his side MI London's match against Manchester Super Giants (MSG), Rashid delivered sensational figures of 5/17, winning the 'POTM' award as MSG were bundled out for 138 runs while chasing 184 runs. His son Azlan was born in April 2026.

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Posting on Instagram, Rashid wrote, "A special day I'll cherish forever. My little son's first time watching me play, and I was blessed to win Man of the Match. My greatest supporter, my biggest blessing, my lucky charm. AZLAN"

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In the tournament, Rashid has taken seven wickets in five matches at an average of 17.28.

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During the match, MI London, put to bat first, posted 183/6, with fifties from Will Jacks (62 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (54 in 28 balls, with five fours and four sixes). Josh Tongue (2/13) and Noor Ahmed (2/40) were the leading bowlers for MSG.

In the chase, skipper Aiden Markram (50 in 26 balls, with seven fours and a six) put up a fight, but Rashid (5/17) and Tom Curran (2/38) demolished MSG, bundling them out for 138 in 95 balls. (ANI)

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