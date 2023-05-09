 ‘My hard work paid off’, Hardik Singh on winning Hockey Player of Year award : The Tribune India

‘My hard work paid off’, Hardik Singh on winning Hockey Player of Year award

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist midfielder Hardik Singh says he had to "reset" himself to bounce back after getting into a comfort zone

‘My hard work paid off’, Hardik Singh on winning Hockey Player of Year award

Indian Men’s Hockey midfielder Hardik Singh. PTI File



ANI

New Delhi, May 9

Indian Men’s Hockey midfielder Hardik Singh has again proved that consistent hard work leads to success by bagging the Player of the Year award at the 5th Hockey India Annual Awards 2022.

During the latest episode of ‘Hockey Te Charcha’, a podcast series launched by Hockey India, the Olympic medallist and experienced campaigner also opened up about getting ruled out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and how he never stopped working hard to be where he is today.

"I never thought that I would ever win this award, but I know for a fact that I was working hard for the last three to four years and my hard work paid off," Hardik said.

"I think it's an inspiration to receive this award, which also ensures that I am appreciated by the people of India for playing well," the 24-year-old said.

Singh had been conferred the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022 at the 5th Hockey India Annual Awards 2022 held in March 2023 in New Delhi.

Hardik recalled how he dreamed of winning the award after seeing Manpreet Singh, who led India to a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, win it in 2019. "I think, back then, Manpreet won this award and I was just sitting there and thinking that one day I'm going to bag this award. So, I was working hard every day and then the Tokyo 2020 Olympics came, which was a big opportunity for me to prove that I have an important role in the team. There was also the 2023 Hockey World Cup. So, I believe it was all done step by step," Hardik said.

The 24-year-old also stated that such awards keep players motivated and inspire them to give their best.

"I really appreciate Hockey India and the jury, who thought that I am capable of receiving the Player of the Year Award. Moreover, I think these awards keep the senior, as well as the junior players motivated as there's always a hunger to perform better and that helps you to keep getting better and better," he said.

"Also, receiving the award in the presence of Hockey legends like Dhanraj Pillay, Gurbux Singh, and Harcharan Singh was itself a big achievement for me and it inspires me to keep improving as a player," he continued.

Further talking about his personal growth as a player, Hardik said, "Currently, I'm really happy how I'm getting better day by day, how I'm improving, and how I'm developing my skills at every session because back in 2017-18, I got into my comfort zone which proved to be harmful to me as I was not playing well and was dropped out of the team eventually. So, I had to reset myself to bounce back." "As a player, you have to work hard every day and have to give your 100 per cent in every training session. You have to step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to grow as a player," he added.

The Punjab-born player also revealed how big a setback it was for him to get ruled out of the 2023 Hockey World Cup midway due to an injury. "The World Cup was really a big chance for me to prove again that I'm a big stage player. I was doing really well in the tournament and then the injury came. So, I was in shock because I was doing everything to give my best performance in the tournament." "After Tokyo Olympics, all my focus was on the World Cup and I was giving my 100 per cent in everything, be it in the gym or training session or pool session. All I was thinking about was that my hard work isn't paying off because I was getting injured and doing nothing about it. But I was still cheering for the team from the sidelines and trying to be positive as I didn't want to be a cry baby. It's a team game, if my side is winning, then I am also winning and if they are happy, I am happy too," he added.

Meanwhile, Hardik Singh shared his thoughts on playing under newly-appointed Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton, who recently joined the ongoing National Coaching Camp which is being held at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

"I think whenever you try to make a champion team; you need a champion coach also. Craig has been successful with the Ireland team and with the Belgium team. He brings that positive aura and the champion's mindset that we need right now," Hardik said.

"Craig's ideas and his structure of playing the game and how to read the opponent is really incredible. He's more like a tactical coach, so there's going to be more work on that front. I think Craig will need some time to get acclimated to the atmosphere in India; it's a different atmosphere, so we need to be patient with him. But we are sure of creating some good memories with him," he added.  

#Hockey

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

2
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

3
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

4
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

5
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

6
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

7
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

8
Entertainment

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

9
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

10
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Taken into custody by a paramilitary force

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...

15 dead as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone

PM Modi expresses grief

Seems Ashok Gehlot’s leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Chandigarh: Reach out to voter, Rajnath Singh tells BJP cadre

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

HC extends interim relief to scribe Bhavana

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing