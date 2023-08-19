My mother borrowed money from others to keep me going, says cricketer Rinku Singh

IANS

Delhi, August 19

Young Indian batter Rinku Singh has said that he has seen his family face financial struggles and “wanted to help them overcome them through cricket”.

In the first of the three-match T20I series against Ireland on Friday, Rinku Singh was given his T20 International debut. However, the match was hit by rain and India won through the DLS method. Rinku did not get a chance to showcase his skills with the bat.

Speaking to JioCinema, Rinku Singh spoke about his arduous journey and the burning desire to earn his India call-up.

“It is a nice feeling (being part of the Indian team setup) because I have worked very hard to reach here. I picked up cricket almost 10-12 years ago and the one goal my parents set for me was to represent the country. They felt the IPL is played by so many but only a few get picked for the Indian team. So they wanted me to make the most of my opportunities in the IPL and get selected for the Indian team. And now their dream is about to come true,” he said.

Asked what he was doing when he heard about his India selection, an emotional Rinku said, “I was in Noida with my friends when I got a call about my selection. Immediately I called up my mother and she got very emotional. Listening to her emotion-laced voice, I couldn't control my tears. They were waiting for this moment for a while now.”

“A lot of blood and sweat has gone behind earning this place. My passion for the sport helped me wade through a lack of support and financial hardships. One thing that kept me going was the desire to give my family a good life, which was possible only if I moved up the ladder in the sport. I had that self-belief and that made me stronger and helped me in my journey.”

When asked as to how was he preparing mentally for international cricket, Rinku said, “The efforts are the same, to be honest; but the pressure is a little more. The intention is to continue to do things the same way I did during the IPL, keep my calm during batting and focus on the role I have been assigned by the team.”

“I have achieved the first goal I set out to achieve, that is, to get selected for the Indian team. From here on, I will do everything within my capabilities, give my hundred per cent to achieve the team's desired results and be in the mix for as long as I can.”

#Cricket