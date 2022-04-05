My name is Khan: Avesh Khan bowls brilliant 18th over as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

PTI

Navi Mumbai, April 4

Avesh Khan justified his Rs 10 crore price tag with a match-winning performance for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here today. The fast bowler, who was the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the IPL auction, picked up four crucial wickets to help Giants trump Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

Asked to bat first, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda struck useful half-centuries to lift Lucknow Super Giants to 169/7 after a disastrous start.

Lucknow’s skipper KL Rahul made a 50-ball 68. PTI

After his team lost three wickets for just 27 runs in the powerplay, Rahul (68 off 50 balls) and Hooda (51 off 33 balls) added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings. Rahul hit six fours and a six, while Hooda smashed three fours and as many sixes.

Chasing their first win, Sunrisers made a quick start, with captain Kane Williamson's (16) innovative shots bringing him two fours and a six. However, Khan removed openers Williamson and Abhishek Sharma to reduce SRH to 38/2.

Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi then began rebuilding the SRH innings. The two added 44 runs before Krunal Pandya (2/27) dismissed Markram. Tripathi (44 off 30) fell soon, caught at deep mid-wicket off Pandya.

Nicholas Pooran smashed 34 off 24 to bring the equation down to 50 from 30 balls. However, Khan got two wickets, including Pooran, in two balls to give LSG the upper hand. Defending 26 from 12 balls, Andrew Tye and Jason Holder bowled brilliant overs to give Lucknow their second win from three matches.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 169/7 (Rahul 68, Hooda 51; Sundar 2/28, Shepherd 2/42); Sunrisers Hyderabad: 157/9 (Tripathi 44; Khan 4/24, Holder 3/34). — PTI

Royals get ready to rumble

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here tomorrow. Rajasthan come into the game following a 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. It’s also learnt Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be available for the game. “No Australian player can play before (April) 6th. There’s an embargo from the Australian Board, so Maxwell is not available,” a source privy to the development said. The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it. For Rajasthan, opener Jos Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack, like he did on Saturday en route a memorable hundred.