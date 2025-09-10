DT
PT
Home / Sports / "My practices are just focused...": Alcaraz on his "special" rivalry with Sinner

"My practices are just focused...": Alcaraz on his "special" rivalry with Sinner

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
New York [US], September 10 (ANI): The newly-crowned US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his ongoing rivalry with Jannik Sinner, saying that the back-and-forth contest with the Italian is special and they "push each other to limit every time".

The trade of Grand Slam titles between Sinner and Alcaraz, two of tennis' rising stars continued during the US Open, as the latter secured a hard-fought win by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory on Sunday to capture his sixth major title and second US Open title.

The 22-year-old is now one of the only three men in the Open Era to secure six Grand Slams before turning 23, alongside Bjorn Borg and compatriot Rafael Nadal. Despite the immense competitiveness between these two, it is Alcaraz who gets to enjoy the bigger advantage head-to-head, with a 10-5 lead.

Speaking on his rivalry with Sinner on NBC's TODAY show, as quoted by ATP Tour's official website, Alcaraz said, "For me it is great. I think we push each other to the limit every time. My practices are just focused to see how I can be better just to beat Jannik. So I think the rivalry, it is special, splitting Grand Slams, fighting for the great things."

Alcaraz also recaptured his world number one ATP Rankings from Sinner for the first time since 2023. This season, he has a tour-leading 61 wins, just six losses and seven titles. He would be aiming to carry this momentum during the last two months of the season and earn the ATP Year-End world number one honour. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

