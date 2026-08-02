My Target was to win gold for the nation, says Indian boxers Sakshi Chaudhary after glory in CWG 2026

Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary expressed immense pride after winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 51kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying her goal was always to bring gold to the nation.

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She thanked the people of her village for their unwavering support throughout her journey and dedicated her achievement to their encouragement.

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Chaudhary delivered a composed display to outclass England's Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision and claim the women's 51kg gold medal.

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"I am feeling very proud after winning the Gold medal...My target was to win the Gold medal for the nation...I thank all the people of my village who supported me throughout the journey," Chaudhary told ANI.

Manoj Kumar, father of Sakshi Chaudhary, said Sakshi has made the entire nation proud through her hard work and dedication. Expressing confidence in her abilities, he said he believes she will continue her success by winning gold medals at the Asian Games and the Olympics.

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"Sakshi has made the entire nation proud...Sakshi worked very hard...I am confident that she will win the gold medal in the Asian Games and Olympics also," Manoj Kumar told ANI.

Sheela, mother of Sakshi Chaudhary, said the family is overjoyed by Sakshi's achievement and expressed gratitude to her coaches for their constant support and guidance throughout her journey.

"We are all very happy...Her coaches supported her throughout the journey," she said.

Chaudhary remained in control throughout the contest, effectively blocking her opponent's attacks while landing sharp counter-punches, particularly with her right hand.

White attempted to force her way back into the bout in the closing stages, but Chaudhary remained unfazed before sealing victory with a unanimous verdict.

The triumph completed a remarkable year for Sakshi, who dropped down a weight category to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and famously defeated two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen during the national selection trials. (ANI)

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