"My tennis journey has been quite accidental": Shrivalli Bhamidipaty ahead of Tennis Premier League

By Utkarsh Rathour

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, a rising star on the Indian tennis circuit, hails from Hyderabad. The 23-year-old star made her Billie Jean King Cup debut in Pune earlier this year, where she won all five matches (including three against higher-ranked players) to help India qualify for the playoffs.

With her consistent performances, Shrivalli became only the third Indian women's player (after Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina) to win the Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award for Asia/Oceania.

Speaking to ANI, Shrivalli opened up about her journey into the tennis circuit. The 23-year-old said that she got into the sport because of "pretty dresses".

"My tennis journey has been quite accidental. I started at 11-and-a-half, and I honestly got into this sport for the pretty dresses. So, it was very accidental that I got into this sport, and for one year, it was just for health and all that. And then, later, someone told me to tell my parents that I have good potential. Why don't you take it up professionally. And I was like 12 years old, and at that level, at that age, you wouldn't have so much maturity. So, I had to choose between classical singing and this," Shrivalli said.

"I chose this because tennis is much more outdoorsy. I get to meet friends and also wear those dresses. So, that's how I got into this sport. But as years went by, I just loved this sport, and I fell in love with it and here's where I am. But initially, my school has been really helpful. So, until I was in 10th grade, I was at Bhavans in Hyderabad, and they used to help me with my attendance and exams. I would just attend my semester exams and write them. So, they have been helpful," she added.

"And in 11th and 12th grade, I was in DPS. They also did the same thing. They also waived my fees when I was in 11th and 12th, and I think that was one of the biggest supports I've had then. The chairman was quite supportive. All of this has helped me manage my schedule on a day-to-day basis, and because everything in Hyderabad was far, I spent most of my time in the car. So, I used to start my day with tennis in the morning, go to school, then go directly to the tennis court for my training, and then my physio. So, everything in the day was quite far," the Indian tennis star said.

The Indian player named Aryana Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic as her inspiration. Shrivalli added that she looked up to Maria Sharapova to begin her tennis journey.

"When I got into this sport, initially, it was Maria Sharapova because of the dresses. But right now, it's Aryana Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic. Because I got into the sport accidentally. When I got into the sport, I didn't know many people. It just happened to be that we were just watching some random sport on the TV, and I saw her, and she looked very beautiful, and I was just very attracted to that. So, I didn't know much when I got into the sport," the 23-year-old said.

The 23-year-old named golf as her favourite sport apart from tennis. She said, "I would say golf. I really like I don't know. I've never played it, but I don't know. I'm fascinated by golf."

Shrivalli has won two ITPF singles and six ITPF doubles titles so far. However, the 23-year-old, who plays in both events, is focused on advancing her career in singles. "Well, ideally, I would think singles because that's my main focus. And yes, I do play both events, and yeah, we'll see how it goes. Yeah. So, the Tennis Women's League is coming."

Season seven of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) will be held from December 9 to December 14 in Ahmedabad. When Shrivalli was asked about how she is preparing for the tournament.

"I'm just out there to have fun, and I'm really happy that I get to share court with whether it's Ram or whether it is Rohan sir. And I'm really happy that Mahesh sir and Rohan sir both pushed really hard for me to be on their team. And I'm really grateful for that opportunity. So, I'm just looking there to have fun and meet people. And also, if I'm given the opportunity to play, I will definitely give my 100% for the team and hopefully bring the title home," Shrivalli said.

The 23-year-old Shrivalli is not just a promising player on the Indian tennis circuit; she has the potential to become one of the finest players in the country. She could become the face of the next era in Indian women's tennis.

When asked about her upcoming goals, Shrivalli added that she would like to crack the top 200 rankings and play at higher-level tournaments.

"Right now, for 2026, would be to crack into the top 200 and definitely start playing some higher-level tournaments and definitely to get into Grand Slams. That's the major goal for now." (ANI)

