Nacho Elvira wins ahead of McIlroy and Lowry

Dubai [UAE], January 20 (ANI): Nacho Elvira produced a brilliant display in a tense final round to claim his third DP World Tour title at the 2026 Dubai Invitational. As many as five players shared the lead on a chaotic Sunday at Dubai Creek Resort.

In the end, overnight leader Elvira cruised into a three-shot lead following a third birdie of the day at the seventh. He did leave a chance for others as he finished his front nine with successive bogeys, and Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Daniel Hillier and Marcus Armitage joined the Spaniard at the summit at nine under down the final stretch.

Lowry made his move with a birdie at the 15th, only to double-bogey the last and spectacularly fall out of contention.

Hillier was the clubhouse leader at nine under, but Elvira carded his first birdie of the back nine at the 17th to earn a one-shot lead down the last and calmly rolled a final par for a brilliant victory.

McIlroy seemed out of contention after two dropped shots and a gain during his opening seven holes, but he surged into co-leadership after five straight birdies from the ninth. Then he bogeyed the 18th.

As Elvira won, Hillier was second. Lowry and McIlroy were tied for third. Matt Wallace (68) was tied for seventh. (ANI)

