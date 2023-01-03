Nadal loses again in United Cup

Sydney, January 2

Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up today’s defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness.

The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets.

The record 22-time Grand Slam champion said he needs more matches like today’s to be ready for his Australian Open title defence. “I need hours on court. I need battles like this. I didn’t play much official matches the last six months, almost seven,” said the 36-year-old Spaniard, who battled foot, rib and abdomen injuries last year.

Novak Djokovic also tasted defeat in a doubles match in Adelaide. AP/PTI

“I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can’t say that the situation is ideal but, at the same time, I can’t say that it’s very negative, because for moments I was playing good.”

Djoker gets warm welcome

Adelaide: Novak Djokovic lost his doubles match but received a warm welcome from the crowd at the Adelaide International today.

The 21-time Major winner was deported from Australia a year ago after arriving unvaccinated against Covid-19 at a time when the country was still subject to strict quarantine regulations and proof of vaccination.

His first match was a low-key doubles encounter alongside Vasek Pospisil, and the pair lost 4-6 6-3 (10-5) to Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar.

Questions about how he would be received were quickly answered when Djokovic’s supporters flocked to the stadium to welcome him back. Djokovic begins his singles campaign tomorrow against Constant Lestienne as he builds up to the Australian Open. — Agencies