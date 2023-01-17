Nadal takes flight in time

Melbourne, January 16

Rafael Nadal never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men’s champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago.

Still, this was not a vintage performance by Nadal, who came into today’s matchup against 21-year-old Jack Draper with a 0-2 record in 2023 and six losses in his past seven outings overall. After nearly two hours of so-so play, Nadal found himself even at a set apiece.

He appeared to be pulling away, taking advantage of his opponent’s bout with cramps, when suddenly Draper went up by a break in the fourth set. From there, though, Nadal would not drop another game, beginning his pursuit of a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam championship with a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win that took more than three-and-a-half hours in Rod Laver Arena.

“I need a victory, so that’s the main thing,” Nadal said. “Doesn’t matter the way.”

Swiatek raises intensity

Iga Swiatek took time to get going but found her way past Jule Niemeier, beating the German 6-4 7-5 in the opening round for a slightly unconvincing start by the firm favourite for the year’s first Grand Slam title.

Having also been put through the wringer by the big-hitting Niemeier in their previous meeting, Swiatek raised her game when needed to avoid becoming only the second top seed to fall at the Australian Open’s first hurdle after Virginia Ruzici in 1979. "I knew I could get my focus up a little bit, the intensity a little bit more. So I did that," said Swiatek. — Agencies

Day 1: highlights

MEDVEDEV CRUISES

Daniil Medvedev handed Marcos Giron a bagel en route reaching the second round, as he eased past him 6-0 6-1 6-2 in an hour and 34 minutes.

RADUCANU vs GAUFF

Emma Raducanu beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round match against Coco Gauff. Gauff was not quite able to match her compatriot Jessica Pegula’s dominance but eased to a 6-1 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova.

TSITSIPAS ADVANCEs

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the second round after beating Quentin Halys 6-3 6-4 7-6(6) in exactly two hours.

Kyrgios pulls out

Nick Kyrgios’s hopes of ending his country’s 47-year wait for a homegrown men’s champion were shattered when he pulled out with a knee injury. “I’m devastated, obviously,” said the Australian.”I’m just exhausted from everything, and obviously (it’s) pretty brutal.”