DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Nafay's explosive finishing drives Quetta Qavalry's perfect start

Nafay's explosive finishing drives Quetta Qavalry's perfect start

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI): Khawaja Nafay is feeling confident about his batting, and his finishing power has been crucial to Quetta Qavalry's unbeaten start in their ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 campaign, according to a release.

Advertisement

Following another impactful outing with the bat where the Qavalry beat Deccan Gladiators in a summit clash by one run, Nafay said he is performing well in the competition.

Advertisement

"I feel really good. My mindset was clear. I just wanted to see the ball and hit it, and by God's grace, whichever ball I chose to attack went for six," he said, according to the release by Abu Dhabi T10.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old has embraced the responsibility of closing out innings, delivering three unbeaten knocks of 45*, 25* and 39*, at a whopping strike rate of 311.42, built on 10 sixes and six fours. His 109 runs in three innings make him the third-highest scorer this season and have been vital to the Qavalry's three-match winning streak.

On his role in the middle order, Nafay said he is comfortable adapting to what the team needs, "I've been opening since childhood, but I have played a lot in the middle order as well. So, for now, I don't have that much of a problem. I'm practicing even for the middle order."

Advertisement

He also credited a simple but important technical focus behind his striking consistency, "If your base and your head are still, then you'll try to get good hits." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts