Nagal, Dhamne bow out

Pune, January 2
Manas Dhamne, all of 15, made an impression with his fearless approach before being overpowered by Michael Mmoh, while a tenacious Sumit Nagal, true to his style, fought hard before bowing out of the men’s singles event at the Tata Open Maharashtra here today.
Given a wild card entry into the country’s premier tennis tournament, Dhamne got a taste of high-level tennis on the opening day of the ATP 250 event, before exiting the tournament with a 2-6 4-6 defeat against the world No. 115 American. “I am really happy with the way I performed,” said Dhamne. “There were a few important moments and I could have played better. I have learnt how to handle such situations. There was no pressure, no expectations. I have never played these guys, I just wanted to go on court and play. The positive thing was that I kept fighting till the end,” he added.
Later, Filip Krajinovic beat wild card entrant Nagal 6-4 4-6 6-4 in an opening-round match that lasted two hours and 24 minutes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...