Nagal, Dhamne bow out

PTI

Pune, January 2

Manas Dhamne, all of 15, made an impression with his fearless approach before being overpowered by Michael Mmoh, while a tenacious Sumit Nagal, true to his style, fought hard before bowing out of the men’s singles event at the Tata Open Maharashtra here today.

Given a wild card entry into the country’s premier tennis tournament, Dhamne got a taste of high-level tennis on the opening day of the ATP 250 event, before exiting the tournament with a 2-6 4-6 defeat against the world No. 115 American. “I am really happy with the way I performed,” said Dhamne. “There were a few important moments and I could have played better. I have learnt how to handle such situations. There was no pressure, no expectations. I have never played these guys, I just wanted to go on court and play. The positive thing was that I kept fighting till the end,” he added.

Later, Filip Krajinovic beat wild card entrant Nagal 6-4 4-6 6-4 in an opening-round match that lasted two hours and 24 minutes.