Nagal falls short in last-16

Bengaluru, February 23

Sumit Nagal put up a tough fight before losing 4-6 6-3 6-3 to Australia’s Max Purcell in the pre-quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open here today.

The Indian camp, however, had something to cheer about as the doubles pairing of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth reached the semifinals, overcoming Zimbabwe’s Benjamin Lock and Australia’s Akira Santillan 3-6 6-4 12-10.

Sabalenka’s streak ends

Dubai: Barbora Krejcikova handed Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka her first defeat of the year as the Czech player entered the semifinals of the Dubai Championships. Krejcikova stormed back from a set and a break down to pull off a 0-6 7-6(2) 6-1 win over world No. 2 Sabalenka. Krejcikova will next face Jessica Pegula, who received a walkover from Karolina Muchova.

Fifth seed Coco Gauff beat Madison Keys 6-2 7-5 to set up a semifinal clash with top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who advanced after receiving a walkover from Karolina Pliskova.

Alcaraz wins at Rio Open

Rio de Janeiro: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the Rio Open, with his mind already set for a year-long contest with Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking.

The 19-year-old defending champion closed out the last two games of a match suspended the previous day because of rain to complete a 6-4 6-4 win over Mateus Alves on Wednesday. — Agencies