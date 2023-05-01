Nagal grabs Challenger title on clay

Rome, April 30
Sumit Nagal became the country’s first player to win a European clay-court event on the ATP Challenger Tour, pulling off an upset win over higher-ranked Jesper de Jong here today.
The 25-year-old Nagal won 6-3 6-2 against Netherlands’ de Jong to clinch his third ATP Challenger title and the first since his triumph in Buenos Aires in 2019.
Nagal, ranked 347th in the world, had little difficulty overcoming his Dutch opponent three years younger and currently ranked 234th in the world. Nagal had to play six tough matches, including two rounds of qualifiers, en route to the final.
