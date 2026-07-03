Berlin [Germany], July 3 (ANI): Germany deserves the "opportunity for a true new start" following the "disappointing performance" at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Julian Nagelsmann said after stepping down as the head coach. German Football Association (DFB) said the leadership will now "seek talks" with Jurgen Klopp, confirming Nagelsmann's resignation on Friday, four days after Germany were knocked out by Paraguay in the round of 32 in a penalty shootout.

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In an official statement, the DFB said that Nagelsmann had privately requested to step down following the four-time World Cup champion's disappointing campaign, and the federation's leadership and supervisory board approved his request.

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"Julian Nagelsmann had already asked the federation leadership in a confidential discussion the day before to be released from his duties following Germany's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This request has now been granted by the corporate representatives and the supervisory board," DFB said on Friday.

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Nagelsmann said he carefully reflected on Germany's exit and discussed it with trusted people before deciding to step down, calling it a difficult but necessary choice. He said the team needs a fresh start after the disappointment, thanked his staff and players for their support, and expressed gratitude to the fans while apologising for failing to meet expectations at the World Cup.

"In recent days, following our exit, I have thought a great deal and spoken with trusted people in my personal circle and within the association. This decision has not been an easy one for me at all. My primary objective has always been the success of the team. After such a painful disappointment, the team deserves the opportunity for a true new start," Nagelsmann said in the statement.

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"I would like to thank my coaching team, the staff, and everyone within the association who supported us, and in particular the players, with whom I was able to work in such a trusting manner. A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us along, you believed in us, you gave us energy, even in difficult periods. It deeply saddens me that we have disappointed you and that we were unable to give you more nights of football at this World Cup. You deserved far more," he added.

The DFB confirmed that Nagelsmann and his assistants Benjamin Gluck and Benjamin Hubner have all left their roles, and thanked them for their service. It also said the leadership will now hold talks with Jurgen Klopp, who has expressed willingness to take over as head coach.

"Alongside head coach Julian Nagelsmann, his two assistants, Benjamin Gluck and Benjamin Hubner, will also leave their roles. The DFB extends its sincere thanks for their commitment. Regarding the appointment of a successor, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jurgen Klopp, who has already indicated his general willingness to take on the role," DFB said.

Klopp has had a seven year stint as manager of Borussia Dortmund from 2008 to 2015 and a nine-year stint with Liverpool from 2015 to 2024.

Germany suffered their first-ever elimination in the penalty shootout of FIFA World Cup. Germany and Paraguay were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time.

However, following a VAR review, referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal after ruling that Germany defender Waldemar Anton had impeded Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up. The match went to penalties, where Paraguay came out on top 5-3, continuing Germany's woes at the big tournaments after the 2014 FIFA World Cup win.

Paraguay progressed to the Round of 16 after a memorable night defined by VAR controversy, defensive resilience and clinical finishing from the penalty spot.

The result also ranks among the biggest knockout upsets in modern World Cup history. Germany entered the tournament ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, a gap of 31 places. (ANI)

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