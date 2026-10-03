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Home / Sports / "Nagoya and Japan have written a proud new chapter in cricket's history": ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulates Team India on Asian Games gold

"Nagoya and Japan have written a proud new chapter in cricket's history": ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulates Team India on Asian Games gold

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ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Team India celebrates a historic double at the Asian Games as the men’s team clinched the Gold medal in Nagoya, following the women’s team’s Gold-winning campaign last week.

It is India’s second straight men’s cricket Gold at the Asian Games, as the Men in Blue continued their golden run in T20Is this year, following their second consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

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ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, among others, were in attendance as Jay Shah presented the Gold medals to Shreyas Iyer-led Team India.

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“Nagoya and Japan have written a proud new chapter in cricket's history. Congratulations to Team India on a campaign worthy of this moment, and heartfelt thanks to every competing nation, to the Olympic Council of Asia and organisers whose vision brought us here, and to the thousands of fans whose presence reminded us why cricket is so special anywhere in the world," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said after Team India clinched the Asiad Gold.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/2106327709408268302?s=20

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Following the women’s team’s triumph, India’s men also defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold medal clash at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, with stellar performances from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel powering the team to victory.

Chasing a massive target of 212, Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz stood out as a lone warrior, smashing 96 off just 51 balls. However, India’s bowlers kept the pressure on, with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claiming two wickets each.

Earlier, India posted a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs in the men’s cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin on Saturday.

Opener Abhishek Sharma provided a blazing start with 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls and Shivam Dube contributed a quick 27 off 14 balls, powering India past the 200-run mark. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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