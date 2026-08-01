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Home / Sports / Nagpur: 17-year-old cricketer dies by suicide; Police probe alleged distress over VCA selection

Nagpur: 17-year-old cricketer dies by suicide; Police probe alleged distress over VCA selection

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ANI
Updated At : 03:18 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): A 17-year-old female cricketer allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Nagpur, with preliminary investigations suggesting she was under stress after not being selected in the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team.

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Police have recovered an alleged suicide note that reportedly stated, "I was not selected."

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The deceased has been identified as Aditi Moreshwar Chaukande, a native of Akola who had been living in Nagpur with her mother for the past two years. She was undergoing intensive cricket training at Surve Cricket Academy with the dream of pursuing a professional cricket career. Her brother is also a cricketer.

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According to police, the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday at an apartment near the Jain Temple in the Laxmi Nagar area. Family members found Aditi hanging inside the house and alerted authorities.

During the preliminary investigation, police found an alleged suicide note indicating that she was upset over not being selected in the recent VCA selection process. However, officials said the exact reason behind the suicide will only be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

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"The incident took place yesterday at around 5:30 am under the jurisdiction of Bajajnagar police station. Seventeen-year-old Aditi Moreshwar Chaukhande, a resident of the area near Lakshminagar Jain Temple, lived with her mother and brother. Her brother had gone out for two to three days. Both siblings were cricket players, and her brother had recently been selected for VCA," Chetan Chouhan, Police Inspector, Bajaj Nagar Police Station Nagpur told ANI.

"Aditi had been pursuing cricket for the past two years and was working towards selection. When her mother woke up at around 5:30 am, she found Aditi hanging in the kitchen. She immediately called for help and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. When we reached the spot, we recovered a suicide note. In the note addressed to her brother, she wrote, 'I could not get selected, but you have been selected. Play well, and I will always be with you throughout your life," he added.

Bajaj Nagar Police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and police are probing all possible angles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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