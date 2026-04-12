Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin emphasised that Mumbai Indians' (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bowl tight yorkers and stop the run flow is more important than him looking to get wickets, especially at high-scoring venues like Mumbai's Wankhede.

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Notably, Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in his last five Indian Premier League (IPL) innings, according to CricViz. Bumrah has bowled 122 balls and has been wicketless, the right-arm quick's longest run without a wicket in the IPL.

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In the Mumbai Indians' match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, the ace Indian pacer also went wicketless, registering figures of 0/35 in 4 overs. However, he stood out as MI's most economical bowler as RCB posted a mammoth 240/4 in 20 overs.

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In a post on X, Ravichandran Ashwin said that focusing on Jasprit Bumrah's lack of wickets is misleading and could hurt the MI's cause. He stressed that Bumrah's real value lies in bowling tight yorkers and restricting runs, especially at venues like Wankhede Stadium.

"The lack of wickets narrative for Bumrah can hamper the teams cause! Him nailing yorkers and choking the opposition for every single run is even more important than him looking to get wickets, especially in venues like the Wankhede," Ashwin said.

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Ashwin also highlights that in T20 cricket, wicket-taking often depends on bowling partnerships, and teams should prioritise collective pressure and defensive teamwork over individual stats.

"When you can't bowl overs on the trot, your wicket-taking ability depends on your partners who hand the over to you. We have had so many years of T20 cricket now & bowling in partnerships as a defensive group is still a seed in the minds of bowling groups," Ashwin added.

Despite going wicketless in his last five Indian Premier League innings, Jasprit Bumrah has recorded an economy rate above 10 in just two matches, against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier and Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season.

Jasprit Bumrah's last five IPL innings:

0/40 (4) vs PBKS, Ahmedabad

0/35 (4) vs KKR, Wankhede

0/21 (4) vs DC, Delhi

0/32 (3) vs RR, Guwahati

0/35 (4) vs RCB, Wankhede. (ANI)

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