Nandini brings home bronze

New Delhi, February 26

India’s Nandini ended with a bronze medal in the 73rd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia after going down to former world champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in the semifinals.

Nandini lost 0-5 in the +81kg bout held late on Friday night.

Former youth world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Nitu (48kg) are the only Indians left in the fray after they advanced to the finals of their respective weight categories. The two will fight their final bouts tomorrow.

Zareen will square off against Ukraine's Tetyana Kob. Nitu will face Italy's Erika Prisciandaro.